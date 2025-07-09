CHUKAI, July 9 — An engineer has ended up RM71,000 poorer after falling victim to a non-existent investment scheme.

Kemaman police chief Supt Mohd Razi Rosli said that the 40-year-old man came across a share investment scheme advertisement on Facebook on April 8 and contacted a woman for more information.

He said the woman managed to get the engineer to join a share investment scheme offered by a company from China, which promised lucrative returns, by using a certain app.

“The victim initially made a small investment and received a profit of RM600. Excited, he then took a risk and invested RM71,000 between May 27 and June 26,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Razi said the engineer only realised he had been duped when he failed to get the returns promised and could not get in touch with the suspect.

“Make sure companies or individuals offering investments are registered and confirmed to be under the supervision of the Securities Commission Malaysia.

“In addition, the public can also contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) hotline at 987 for confirmation before making an cash transactions to third party accounts,” he said. — Bernama