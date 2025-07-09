SHAH ALAM, July 9 — Police have taken statements from four individuals over last Sunday’s altercation between a bus driver and cyclists obstructing a bus lane at Kilometre 23 of the Kuala Selangor–Kuala Lumpur road.

Kuala Selangor Police Chief Supt Azaharudin Tajudin said the police had received two reports, one from the bus driver and another from a member of the group of cyclists involved.

“For now, police have recorded statements from four individuals, and no summonses have been issued as the investigation is still ongoing,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Azaharudin was reported as saying that police were tracking down a group of cyclists believed to be involved in the incident, which occurred around 9.35am last Sunday near the Batu Arang traffic lights before it went viral on social media.

Azaharudin said the case is being investigated under Regulation 42(3) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 for competitive cycling on the road. — Bernama