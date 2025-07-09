SHAH ALAM, July 9 — There was no encroachment involving developers or any contractors that caused the gas pipeline explosion incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya on April 1.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the development or land excavation work by the parties concerned was carried out outside the incident site.

He said a developer company carrying out sewage pipe works in the area under the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) had applied for and received permission from Petronas.

“However, Petronas has set conditions, including appointing a panel company outlined by them. The panel company conducts excavations in Petronas areas. The results of their recommendations are managed and monitored under Petronas’ actions.

“So, there is no encroachment after permission. The companies (subcontractors) that are considered blacklisted have also not started work,” he said during the winding-up session under Standing Order 13 (i) concerning the gas pipeline explosion incident in Putra Heights during the Selangor State Assembly sitting today.

Amirudin said his team had instructed MBSJ to improve the selection of contractors before the appointment was made by conducting a review through the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB).

Meanwhile, Amirudin gave an assurance that the results of the investigation report by the Special Committee on Gas Pipeline Drainage Risk Adaptation would be brought to the next assembly sitting.

Amirudin said he was also open to holding a special briefing session regarding the committee’s report to all state assemblymen before the next state assembly sitting begins.

“The report (technical committee) has been brought to the Dewan and tabled. After this, the committee (Special Committee on Gas Pipeline Risk Adaptation) will investigate.

“We will bring the report (carefully), giving it enough time to review and then debate it. What is more important are the follow-up steps so that such an incident can be avoided in the future,” he said.

Amirudin was reported yesterday to have said that the Selangor government had agreed to appoint two experts nominated by the opposition to form the Special Committee on Gas Pipeline Risk Adaptation to ensure transparency in the report involving the explosion incident.

He said the committee, which will be made up of seven experts, would involve various agencies, including representatives of the state and federal governments, and related bodies such as Petronas to examine the results of the investigation to draft legal proposals and long-term preventive measures. — Bernama