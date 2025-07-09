SEPANG, July 9 — Foreign Ministers from Asean and its dialogue and sectoral partners continued to arrive in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday ahead of the 58th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings.

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister, Sugiono, was among the latest Asean leaders to reach the Malaysian capital, touching down at 11.30am on Tuesday.

Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, touched down at the Bunga Raya Complex of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 10.30am.

Norway’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, arrived at KLIA Terminal 1 at 3.30pm.

Singapore’s Foreign Minister, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, meanwhile, arrived at 9.10pm.

Malaysia is currently hosting the 58th AMM and related meetings under its 2025 Asean Chairmanship theme, “Inclusivity and Sustainability”.

A total of 24 foreign ministers-level meetings will be held, including bilateral discussions with Asean’s external dialogue partners — Australia, Canada, China, the European Union (EU), India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

In addition, four trilateral meetings involving Malaysia, the Asean Secretariat, and sectoral dialogue partners — Brazil, Norway, Switzerland and Turkiye — are also scheduled.

This marks the fifth time Malaysia is chairing Asean, having previously held the position in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015. — Bernama