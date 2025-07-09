KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visits to Italy, France, and Brazil have strengthened Malaysia’s international standing as a strategic trade partner and opened doors to new global markets and investment opportunities.

In a post on X today, Anwar said these quality investments not only strengthen the country’s economic foundation but also have the potential to generate high-value employment opportunities for the people.

At the same time, Malaysia also reaffirmed its commitment to fair and equitable global cooperation, guided by the principle of universal peace, during its participation in the BRICS summit.

“Malaysia’s participation in the summit opened the doors to new markets for local companies and strengthened our position within an increasingly challenging and dynamic global economic landscape,” he said.

Anwar said the visits also reinforced Malaysia’s close and mutually beneficial bilateral ties with strategic partners in Europe, Latin America, and Brics member countries, while advancing the nation’s role in driving the development agenda of the Global South.

He said the diplomatic efforts were not merely about forging ties, but also about delivering tangible outcomes that enhance the well-being of the people and safeguard the nation’s future, reflecting the Madani government’s forward-thinking, progressive approach that puts national interest at the forefront.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the entire Malaysian delegation — comprising government officials, agency representatives, and business leaders — for executing every agenda with the utmost professionalism and strong commitment.

“Our journey does not end here. We will continue to move forward, unlocking new avenues of cooperation and building a brighter future for Malaysia on the global stage,” he said. — Bernama