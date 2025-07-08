KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — A technical error in Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s (TNB) digital system has led to inaccurate July electricity usage graphs being displayed on the myTNB app.

The company said some the issue may have caused confusion among some users who saw unexpectedly high kWh readings.

TNB clarified that the glitch only affects the graphical representation in the app, and not the actual billing or meter readings.

The July usage graph has since been temporarily removed while engineers work on resolving the bug.

“TNB wishes to assure customers that the final billing will reflect the correct usage,” the utility said.

The utility firm also encouraged affected users to contact its customer service channels for further assistance.

On July 1, Malaysia implemented new electricity tariffs for Peninsular Malaysia to introduce a transparent, itemised billing structure.

This replaced tiered pricing with components for energy, capacity, network, and retail costs, while offering incentives like an Energy Efficiency Incentive and an expanded Time-of-Use scheme to encourage lower bills and efficient consumption.