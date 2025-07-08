SEPANG, July 8 — The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) may introduce stricter recruitment and termination procedures if any of its officers are found to be involved in smuggling activities.

AKPS newly appointed director-general, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, said his first challenge is to build a healthy and properly functioning organisation.

“I emphasised the importance of upholding a culture of integrity. When we consolidate multiple responsibilities, it naturally leads to broader powers and with that increased power, a person becomes more exposed to unhealthy temptations and opportunities.

“I have been very frank about this with all the officers earlier. Personally, I will not compromise on this,” he told reporters after his first visit at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 following his appointment last week.

“I may propose more stringent procedures for recruitment and termination if anyone is found to be involved in smuggling activities,” he added.

As part of his phase one plan, Mohd Shuhaily said he intends to upgrade the agency’s facilities to meet international standards.

“We have been entrusted with 22 entry points in the first phase, and that is why we are here on the ground, to truly assess how we can empower our officers, not just in terms of SOPs, but also the facilities, as you saw earlier.

“These are the facilities that the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) has, which are shared with Perhilitan, for an international entry point of this scale.

“I believe it is my responsibility to ensure that these facilities reflect the level of international standards and image that the government aims to project,” he said.

Dressed in an all-dark olive green outfit and navy blue shoes, Mohd Shuhaily walked around with his entourage, spending about an hour at the security checkpoints in KLIA Terminal 1, including the immigration counters.

He was seen speaking with AKPS officers on duty about operations and facilities.

Mohd Shuhaily was appointed as AKPS director-general for a two-year term, effective from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2027.

He previously served as Police Attaché in Washington, United States, from 2010 to 2013 and was appointed Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Bukit Aman on August 15, 2023.