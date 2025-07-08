KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — A security guard was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday with the murder of a man during a street fight in Sentul two months ago.

K. Nagentherah, 39, nodded in understanding after the charge was read before Magistrate M S Arunjothy, but no plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He is accused of murdering K. Kumaran, 44, by the roadside at Taman Intan Baiduri, Sentul here, at 9.23 pm on May 25.

The charge framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the mandatory death sentence or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, along with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane if the death penalty is not imposed.

The court set Sept 10 for mention of the case to obtain the post-mortem report. — Bernama