RIO DE JANEIRO, July 8 — The 47th Asean Summit and Related Summits, scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur this October, is set to be one of the largest in the grouping’s history, said Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said several heads of government from outside Asean have confirmed their attendance at the summit, which will be held from Oct 26 to 28.

Among those confirmed are Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whom Anwar met in Rome on July 3, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Anwar also said that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who currently holds the G20 presidency, has also expressed his intention to attend.

Anwar, who is in Rio de Janeiro for the 17th Brics Leaders’ Summit, said newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has likewise confirmed his participation.

“This reflects how the October Asean Summit will likely be more vibrant than any previously held, not only involving Asean and regular partners such as Japan, South Korea, and China, but also many others.

“I believe it will be a major undertaking... God willing, we will be able to shoulder it together,” Anwar said during a press conference at the conclusion of his official visits to Italy, France and Brazil, which began on July 1.

Currently, Asean’s 10 member states are Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and the Philippines.

Besides the 10 Asean countries, partners that usually attend its summits include Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.

Speaking at the Brics Business Forum opening here on July 5, Lula da Silva officially confirmed his attendance at the 47th Asean Summit.

He also urged Brazilian entrepreneurs to prepare for the summit, highlighting its significance as a key business platform.

The 46th Asean Summit held in Kuala Lumpur last May also featured the second Asean-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Summit and the inaugural Asean-GCC-China Summit. — Bernama