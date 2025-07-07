KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Six family members who had been reported missing since Saturday were found today inside a Proton Iswara submerged in Sungai Korok.

The bodies were discovered during a search operation and are currently being retrieved by firefighters from the Jitra Fire and Rescue Station, Harian Metro reported.

The victims included a married couple and their four children, aged between six months and nine years old.

Grieving relatives were seen in tears as the bodies were recovered one by one from the vehicle.

Previous reports said a woman had lodged a police report after her brother, sister-in-law, and their children failed to return home on Saturday.

The woman, Nur Adliah Shuhada Ishak, in her twenties, said her brother Mohd Azim Ezzat Ishak, 32, had come to stay overnight at her house in Taman Aman with his family.

She said her brother, who worked as a security guard and lived in Jerlun, often visited and usually left early in the morning before heading to work.

However, this time they never returned home, prompting her to alert the authorities about their disappearance.