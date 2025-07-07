BINTULU, July 7 — An accident involving two vehicles on the Pan Borneo-Tatau road near Simpang Sangan yesterday evening claimed the life of a 30-year-old man and left two others injured.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) identified the deceased as Mohammad Norazfarizdwan Iqbal Inai, who was driving a Toyota Vios.

A team of six firefighters from the Tatau fire station was dispatched to the location following a distress call received at 7.06pm.

In a statement, Tatau police chief DSP Jame Reis said preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred when the driver of a Perodua Kembara, who was in the left lane and attempting to switch to the right, was hit by a Toyota Vios travelling straight in the right lane.

“As a result of the collision, the Toyota Vios lost control and slammed into a road barrier at the P-Turn junction.

“The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Tatau Fire and Rescue Department,” he said.

Medical personnel from the Tatau clinic later confirmed that Mohammad Norazfarizdwan died at the scene.

The driver of the Kembara and a passenger sustained injuries and were first treated at the Tatau clinic before being referred to Nyabau Hospital in Bintulu for further medical attention.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Jame reminded motorists to always exercise caution while driving and to comply with all traffic regulations to avoid such incidents.

Those who witnessed the accident or have relevant information can contact the investigating officer or the Tatau police station on 086-584615. — The Borneo Post