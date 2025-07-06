KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Umno will take firm legal action, including filing lawsuits, against individuals who spread slander or tarnish the reputation of its leaders.

Its secretary-general, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, said this move aligns with the establishment of a Legal Secretariat at the Umno headquarters, which is tasked with monitoring and addressing defamatory content involving the party and its leadership.

"Umno has not traditionally resorted to lawsuits or legal notices, but given the rampant misuse of social media to attack our leaders, it is time for the party to respond more assertively,” he said after officiating the Bukit Bintang Umno division delegates meeting today.

Asyraf Wajdi added that other political parties have long used legal channels to counter false allegations and negative perceptions, and Umno will now adopt a similar strategy to hold irresponsible individuals accountable.

In a related development, he said Umno has agreed to establish an Outstation Voters Department as a strategic initiative to engage with voters who reside outside their home constituencies, particularly in the run-up to the next general election.

Nearly 40 per cent of voters in certain parliamentary constituencies, he noted, are based in areas such as the Klang Valley and Selangor.

"At the recent Supreme Council meeting, we approved a proposal from the Bukit Bintang division to form this department. It will allow us to conduct targeted programmes and provide continuous support to these voters in constituencies that Umno and Barisan Nasional aim to win,” he said. — Bernama