KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for an increase in intra-Brics trade and for the grouping to emerge as a strong and principled force, grounded in equity, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to shaping a more balanced and just international order.

Lamenting unilateral tariff measures and protectionist policies, Anwar expressed confidence that Brics, which today accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the global economy, holds vast potential to boost trade within the informal grouping. “With that collective strength, we can engage the world safely, fairly, and justly, negotiating on equal terms with all partners in the multilateral system,” he said.

He further emphasised the need for reform of key international institutions.

“We must demand the transformation of global governance structures, from the United Nations to the World Trade Organisation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank towards a more democratic and just multilateral order,” he said at the Brics Business Forum entitled: ‘Bridging Continents, Building Future: A Shared Agenda for Sustainable Progress’ in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil today.

Also present were President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Vice President of Brazil Geraldo Alckmin and President of the Brazilian Confederation of National Industry (CNI) Ricardo Alban.

Anwar firmly asserted that developing countries should no longer be regarded as peripheral players in the global system.

“We are not merely heirs of post-colonial history. We have now risen as a dignified force with our strengths in technology, trade, leadership, and the moral voice of the world,” he said. “Brics today goes beyond political rhetoric. It is a coalition of political, economic, and civil society forces moving in tandem to demand a more just and equitable global system.”

The uniqueness of Brics is highlighted by the active participation of the private sector, women, youth, and civil society, making this struggle not merely an elite discourse but an inclusive and resilient collective movement, said Anwar, who is also the finance minister.

As the Chair of Asean, Malaysia shares this aspiration, he added.

The Malaysian prime minister said Brics and Asean members must continue to strengthen strategic cooperation, including enhancing cross-regional trade and investment for the shared benefit of developing countries. Brics 2025 is not merely a continuation of past efforts but a moment of renewed awakening.

With visionary political leadership, a progressive private sector, and a strengthening Global South solidarity, “we have a real opportunity to reshape the global landscape,” he added.

Anwar also voiced his support for Lula, commending him as one of the few courageous global leaders today to speak on behalf of those who have been left unheard.

The Brics group - which serves as a political and diplomatic coordination forum for countries of the Global South with collaboration across diverse sectors - was initially established by Brazil, Russia, India and China. It later expanded with the inclusion of South Africa in 2011, followed by Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2023, and Indonesia in 2024.

Malaysia, as well as Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Nigeria, Thailand, Vietnam, Uganda, and Uzbekistan, were accepted as Brics partner countries.

Anwar arrived earlier today to attend the 17th Brics Leaders’ Summit hosted by Brazil at the invitation of Lula.

He is being accompanied by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz; Minister of Transport Anthony Loke; Miri member of parliament Chiew Choon Man; and Paya Besar member of parliament Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah. — Bernama