KUALA PILAH, July 6 — A man sustained injuries after being attacked by a wild animal, believed to be an Asian golden cat, in Kampung Pauh Terachi, Tanjung Ipoh here yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director Faizal Izham Pikri said the department received a report on the incident at 9 pm and the victim is currently being treated at Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital.

Perhilitan officers visited the 56-year-old victim, who suffered injuries to his head, hands and legs.

“The incident reportedly occurred early Saturday morning near the victim’s goat pen located behind his house. Based on our investigation, we suspect the wild animal involved is an Asian golden cat,” he said in a statement today.

Faizal said the department has provided the victim with an application form for the Wild Animal Attack Aid Fund to help ease the cost of medical treatment.

The incident site is located near the Berembun Forest Reserve in Kuala Pilah. Camera traps will be installed in the area to detect the animal, he added. — Bernama