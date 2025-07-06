SEREMBAN, July 6 — A 16-year-old female student with an intellectual disability has alleged that a teacher molested her at a school in Rembau on May 5.

Rembau police chief Supt Hasani Hussain said the student, who is enrolled in the Integrated Special Education Programme (PPKI), lodged a report at 5.15 pm yesterday, alleging she was molested by a 36-year-old male teacher around 10.40 am.

Initial investigations revealed the incident occurred after the student had completed a cross-country run and was experiencing leg pain.

“According to the student, the teacher massaged her legs, starting from the soles of her feet to her calves and then to her thighs. During this, she felt the teacher had touched a sensitive area,” Hasani said in a statement today.

He said the student initially confided in a friend and later informed another teacher about the incident on June 30.

The suspect, detained around 10 pm last night, has denied the allegation. The case is still under investigation under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. — Bernama