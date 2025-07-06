PUTRAJAYA, July 6 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is aiming to set up 38 new Community Fire Learning Centres (CFLCs) across the country within the next three years

Its director-general, Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad, said currently, seven CFLCs are already operating at several locations: the Jalan Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue Station in Kuala Lumpur; JBPM Johor Headquarters; Kuantan Station in Pahang; Ayer Keroh Station in Melaka; Precinct 14 Station in Putrajaya; and the Batu Lintang and Serian Stations in Sarawak.

He said these centres represent a shift in the function of fire stations - from being solely emergency response facilities to becoming hubs for public education on fire safety and rescue awareness.

“CFLCs provide a platform for the community to visit fire stations, learn about safety, and gain practical knowledge in fire prevention,” he told reporters after officiating the Precinct 14 CFLC today.

Also present was Datuk Izwan Hasli Mohd Ibrahim, chief executive officer and director of Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd (PJH).

According to Nor Hisham, all CFLCs will offer interactive modules such as fire extinguishing demonstrations, rescue tool usage, and hands-on emergency drills.

“These initiatives are crucial to fostering a culture of safety as a shared responsibility, not just the tasks of firefighters alone.

“CFLCs will also function as inclusive, community-friendly learning centres offering experiential education, with child-friendly approaches and engaging, outdoor-style activities,” he said.

The CFLC initiative is part of JBPM’s proactive efforts to strengthen its connection with the public through structured fire safety education. It also supports the department’s broader mission to make fire stations more people-oriented.

These centres play a vital role in educating the public, especially students and young people, about fire safety, prevention, and emergency preparedness.

The Precinct 14 CFLC was developed through a collaboration between JBPM and PJH, reflecting a shared commitment to community well-being. — Bernama