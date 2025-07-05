KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 – Police have reportedly arrested a preacher following allegations by his second wife that he distributed intimate videos involving her and his other spouses.

New Straits Times reported Shah Alam police chief Asst Comm Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim saying the woman lodged a police report on June 16, leading to the arrest of the suspect and the seizure of two mobile phones and a laptop.

“Initial investigations found that the mobile phones contained several sex videos involving the suspect and his wives, as well as compromising images of several other women,” he said.

The man was remanded for four days and has since been released on bail.

The case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.