BATU PAHAT, July 5 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has expressed its intention to recapture several seats currently held by Bersatu and PAS in the upcoming General Election (GE).

Its chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that, for this purpose, various studies and surveys would be conducted to identify potential seats the party has a strong chance of winning.

“We will work hard... and the seats will be recaptured by Umno candidates in the upcoming GE,” he said when officiating the closing ceremony of the Sri Gading Umno Division Delegates' Meeting here today.

Also present were Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman and Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, as well as Sri Gading Umno Division chief Datuk Mohd Lassim Burhan.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, urged all members not to be swayed by the ‘UMDAP’ narrative propagated by the opposition, stressing that the current political cooperation involves a coalition between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“In BN, we also have MCA and MIC; in PH, there are DAP, PKR, and Amanah. So, let’s not fall for the opposition’s propaganda aimed at driving a wedge between BN and PH just so they can resort to the ‘tebuk atap’ (backdoor) tactic again,” said the Deputy Prime Minister.

Ahmad Zahid said the political cooperation currently being forged is a reality that all party members must accept and understand to ensure the stability of the government and to pave the way for Umno’s return to dominance.

“If we want to win, we must find a way to win. While we are in government, we must work seriously. We cannot expect victory if we are complacent, if we fight among ourselves, if we betray one another, or if we allow others to attack us without defending ourselves,” he said. — Bernama