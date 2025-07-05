SEMPORNA, July 5 — Travel advisories against Sabah’s east coast no longer reflect the reality on the ground, where enhanced security measures and a tourism boom have taken root, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

He said Malaysia is actively engaging with foreign governments to correct these perceptions — including through site visits such as this weekend’s tour of islands off Semporna, which were once plagued by kidnapping incidents over a decade ago.

“The doubt stems from perception, so how do we change that? That’s why we bring them here — there’s no substitute for first-hand experience,” he told reporters during his visit to the islands here.

Saifuddin said data showed that tourist arrivals in Sabah’s east coast have been rising — even from countries that once issued travel warnings.

In 2022, 64,470 tourists visited the area, with a healthy spread of nationalities including a significant number from Europe. As global travel resumed, the numbers surged to 313,128 in 2023 and 319,479 in 2024. As of May 31 this year, 107,412 tourists have already been recorded.

“These aren’t just any tourists — many of them are from countries that had previously issued travel advisories, whether from Europe, the US or East Asia. They’re proof that people are coming, even from countries that once issued warnings,” Saifuddin said.

He added that Japan was currently reviewing its advisory following similar engagements last year.

“While Japanese arrivals are still relatively low compared to China, we’re seeing progress,” he said.

Saifuddin said Malaysia’s strategy was to invite diplomats and foreign officials to witness the on-ground situation for themselves, followed by engagement through diplomatic channels.

“While Sabah is doing its part with tourism promotion, we are focusing on engagement and improving the perception of security — because ultimately, travel advisories carry a lot of weight.

“Instead of doing nothing and relying on second-hand sources — which isn’t ideal — we take proactive steps. We brought them here so they can engage directly with us and we can explain things clearly.

“This is the approach I believe in. There is no substitute for physical, face-to-face engagement,” he said.

Saifuddin said the goal is to see travel warnings revised or lifted by countries that still advise against visiting Sabah’s east coast.

“Looking at the visitor numbers, I believe we are moving in the right direction. We’re doing the right thing,” he said.

Countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia currently maintain travel advisories against the east coast of Sabah due to past kidnappings linked to insurgent groups from southern Philippines.

The zone covers coastal areas from Sandakan to Tawau, including offshore islands and popular dive sites around Semporna.

This weekend’s engagement programme involved 15 foreign diplomats from 10 countries — Belgium, Canada, China, Australia, Ireland, the United States, Spain, New Zealand, South Korea and Germany — who engaged with local security and government authorities.

The delegation, accompanied by security officials and media, visited Omadal island — home to local and Bajau Laut communities — as well as scenic destinations like Sibuan, Bohey Dulang and Mataking, where security operations are stationed.

US ambassador to Malaysia Edgard Kagan said there has been “tremendous progress” in Sabah’s east coast security since his previous visits between 2014 and 2017.

“It’s been 11 years since I first came here, but the transformation is very, very impressive. Coming offshore today and seeing how much development there’s been — the resorts, the increase in tourism — I think it’s extremely impressive.

“It really speaks to the tremendous effort that has gone into ESSCOM, from all the different parts of the Malaysian government involved,” he said.

Kagan said it was evident that there has been significant improvement in the past decade, backed by supporting data.

“Coming here and seeing this first-hand is incredibly valuable,” he said, adding that he would report his observations and the data back to Washington.

“I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, because this is obviously a complex process. But I think it is very clear that there has been significant progress that reflects a real commitment by the government of Malaysia,” he said.

Kagan also acknowledged longstanding US-Malaysia cooperation in the area, including radar systems supplied by Washington, training efforts and support in establishing ESSCOM, as well as other assets and assistance provided.

“It’s clear the resources are being put to good use, so I’m very confident there’s been improvement. We will have to make the appropriate reports to the deciding authorities in our capital,” he said.