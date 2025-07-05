BATU PAHAT, July 5 — Umno must adopt fresh strategies targeting younger voters who now represent nearly 40 per cent of the electorate, party vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said today ahead of the 16th general election.

He stressed that Umno could no longer depend on its historical role in nation-building to gain support from youth voters, who are more focused on future-oriented issues.

“While we had great success and have an outstanding record of achievement, the younger generation no longer looks at past accomplishments and a party’s legacy,” he was quoted saying by New Straits Times.

“They assess leaders’ commitment to future issues, including environmental matters and the integrity of the leadership.”

Johari, who also serves as plantation and commodities minister, said the younger generation places a high premium on leaders’ credibility and commitment to contemporary global and national concerns.

He noted that today’s youth evaluate political parties based on their ability to address current and future challenges, rather than past successes.

He added that there has been a notable shift in the mindset of young voters, who view politics through a different lens compared to older generations.

Johari urged Umno’s Youth and Puteri wings to act as a bridge between generations and ensure young people are integral to the party’s future strategies.

He said youth voices must be given space to contribute meaningfully to the party’s direction and serve as an inspiration to its leadership.

“Umno must take a serious look at future strategies and how we structure our plans going forward,” he said.