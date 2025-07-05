SHAH ALAM, July 5 — A Form Four student was killed while another sustained injury after the motorcycle they were riding lost control and crashed into a road divider at Persiaran Sukan, Section 13 here at 9.45pm yesterday.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said initial investigations revealed the accident occurred when the two male students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seksyen 9 were riding near Ramly Halal Mart in Section 13 and allegedly lost control of the motorcycle.

“The motorcycle is believed to have struck the road divider, causing both the rider and the pillion passenger to be thrown onto the roadway,” he said in a statement today.

The rider suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the pillion passenger sustained neck injuries and leg wounds.

He was taken to Shah Alam Hospital for treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Investigating Officer Insp Abdul Nasser Peping of the Shah Alam District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at 012-2863875. — Bernama