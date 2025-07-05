SEREMBAN, July 5 — Seven individuals, including the driver, sustained minor injuries after the express bus they were travelling in hit a height restriction barrier on Jalan Arab Malaysian in Nilai last night.

Nilai Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Azmi Hamid said the injured comprised four men and three women, who are in their 30s to 50s.

The department received a report about the incident at 10.30 pm.

“The bus, carrying 19 passengers, was believed to be travelling from Kajang, Selangor, to Melaka.

“All the injured victims received treatment in the green zone of Serdang Hospital,” he said when contacted by Bernama last night.

He added that a nine-member team conducted a rescue operation at the scene. — Bernama