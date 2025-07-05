PARIS, July 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a bold remark called for the need to redefine the terms of engagement between South-east Asia and Europe, as equals, as co-creators, and as partners in both ties and trade, in a world yearning for balance.

He said while no doubt France and Europe at large have made tremendous progress be it in the area of culture, renewable energy, biodiversity initiatives as well as political philosophy and governance, South-east Asia also has its own set of achievements.

“Today, the advancements in South-east Asia may be gleaned from the trajectory of growth of Asean itself which is no doubt a manifestation of the fruition of Asean economic integration,” he said during his lecture entitled: “South-east Asia and Europe: Recalibrating the terms of engagement” at Sorbonne University Paris.

Anwar pointed out that the region has tremendously promoted intra-regional trade and investment, enhanced the economic resilience and competitiveness of member countries.

Furthermore, there is much to be lauded in terms of Asean’s focus on regional diplomacy and cooperation, as a hallmark of its centrality and progressive multilateralism, said Anwar.

He said barring the crisis in Myanmar, this has yielded momentous progress in helping to address inter-state tensions, manage conflicts and promote collective decision-making in regional crises.

On the other hand, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has not only shaken the continent’s sense of security, but also its assumptions: about deterrence, dependence and the durability of peace.

“A war many thought impossible became a reckoning that shattered the illusion of permanence and reminded us that even in the heart of Europe, history still breathes. But we do not forget that while history may liberate, it may also incarcerate.”

“Hence, Europe finds itself grappling with uncertainty in its oldest alliance.

“As debates over military spending and collective resolve unfold, the ballast of the transatlantic compact is being tested in ways not seen for generations.”

“The European project, conceived to bury war through integration, now finds itself reimagining its defence, its technological sovereignty, and its energy security,” said Anwar.

On that backdrop, while South-east Asia welcomes Europe’s engagement and the deepening of its presence in the region, including through its growing ties with Asean, it must be done right on equal terms, he said.

“We believe this is the right moment for an open and thoughtful conversation about the terms of our partnership — grounded not in hierarchy, but in mutual respect and understanding,” said the Prime Minister.

Touching on trade, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, stressed that it should be a bridge, not a barrier.

“For South-east Asia and Europe to build a meaningful partnership, our economic engagement must be guided by the same principles we ask of security: respect, flexibility and restraint.”

He said South-east Asia fully respects Europe’s right to regulate in ways that reflect its values.

“But when those regulations shut others out, even unintentionally, we must speak openly about the consequences,” added Anwar.

“We do not ask for indulgence. We ask only that Europe meet us where we are, not where its models presume we ought to be. What we seek is not favours, but fairness. Not exemption, but equity,” said Anwar.

Hence, while South-east Asia welcomes partnerships with Europe, Anwar was firm in stating that it should be on the basis of mutual respect and equality.

The region rejects condescending attitudes, geopolitical containment strategies, and the imposition of external fears onto our region, stressed the Prime Minister. — Bernama