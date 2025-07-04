GEORGE TOWN, July 4 — Perak has agreed to sell treated water to Penang under the Perak-Penang Water Project, said Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the Penang state government received a courtesy visit from the Perak Development Corporation (PKNP)-Gamuda Berhad (Gamuda) consortium yesterday.

“The visit, among other things, conveyed that the relevant parties have received a mandate from the Perak State Authority to begin negotiations regarding the Perak–Penang Water Project,” he said in a Facebook post here.

Chow said they have also agreed to sell treated water to the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP).

“On behalf of the state government, we welcome this courtesy visit, and further negotiations will be conducted after the Penang State Executive Council (MMK) makes the necessary decision regarding the appointment of the negotiation team,” he said.

Present at the meeting were PKNP director Datuk Redza Rafiq Abdul Razak, Gamuda Berhad group executive director Datuk Azmi Mat Nor, Gamuda Engineering Berhad director Datuk Szeto Wai Loong, SRS Consortium Sdn Bhd advisor Datuk Seri Ooi Eng Hock and Gamuda Engineering Berhad executive director Faris Yusof.

PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk K.Pathmanathan was also present in the meeting.



