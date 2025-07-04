SHAH ALAM, July 4 – A 27-year-old man sustained serious head injuries after falling onto the Kelana Jaya Line LRT tracks at Subang Alam station in Section 27 here this morning.

New Straits Times cited Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar saying they received an emergency call at 8.07am and deployed a team of eight personnel from the Shah Alam station.

“A team from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Department comprising eight personnel, along with a fire engine and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle, were despatched to the scene and arrived nine minutes later,” he said.

“The operations commander said members of the public had already pulled the man from the tracks before rescuers arrived.”

Mukhlis said the victim was given initial treatment at the scene by the EMRS unit while waiting for Health Ministry medical personnel to arrive.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd said in a separate statement that the incident involved a passenger who had trespassed onto the tracks at the station.

It said emergency responders carried out rescue operations, leading to temporary disruptions on the Kelana Jaya Line. The line returned to service around 10.22am.

“Trains from Putra Heights are now terminating at Alam Megah station before turning back, and trains from Gombak are also ending their journey at Alam Megah before returning to Gombak,” it said.



