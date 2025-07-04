KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 – PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh has reportedly confirmed that no party divisions or wings have been dissolved, despite a recent wave of grassroots resignations.

She said the number of resignations remains below the constitutional requirement for dissolution, which mandates that at least two-thirds of a committee must step down, a figure that varies based on branch size.

“The party constitution clearly outlines the requirements, and unless those are fulfilled, the structure remains intact,” she was quoted telling Free Malaysia Today.

Using the Lenggong branch as an example, Fuziah noted that 15 members had resigned from a 31-member committee, falling short of the 21 resignations required to trigger dissolution.

Fuziah said the party treats all resignations seriously but urged members to use internal mechanisms to address grievances.

She added that the leadership is closely monitoring the situation and remains committed to maintaining party stability and discipline.

“There may be those trying to disrupt or discredit the party from within or outside, but we remain focused,” she said.

This comes as Ahmad Nizam Noh, who lost the contest for Lenggong branch chief, reportedly lodged a complaint with the Registrar of Societies after all 15 members of his faction resigned in protest.

Several youth leaders in the Selayang branch also reportedly stepped down after their allies were defeated in recent internal elections.

In May, Fuziah had dismissed speculation of divisions within the party following the results of its division-level elections.

The results for all 220 PKR divisions nationwide were recently completed and subsequently confirmed and finalised by the party’s central leadership council.

Fuziah said PKR had appointed a third-party auditor based overseas to examine the election results, and the findings showed no irregularities.



