KUALA TERENGGANU, July 4 — Only an express bus driver and three express bus passengers have been issued summonses for not wearing seat belts in Terengganu under a special operation by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) nationwide since July 1.

Terengganu JPJ director Zamri Samion said a total of 85 express and tour buses were inspected during the period following the enforcement of the new directive, which makes compulsory the wearing of seat belts by drivers and passengers of express and tour buses.

“We found the level of compliance was very good, where only four summonses were issued, to a bus driver and three express bus passengers,” he said during the operation in Chendering near here, last night.

To further increase awareness and compliance, Zamri said the department would hold a meeting with express bus and tour bus operators next week for more intensive advocacy purposes.

“JPJ will not compromise on any safety-related issues, and strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply with regulations and laws,” he said.

According to him, any complaints related to the issue of wearing seat belts can be made via the MyJPJ application or by email to [email protected]. — Bernama