KUANTAN, July 3 — A telecommunications tower owned by CelcomDigi in Dong, Raub has been reported damaged due to vandalism, disrupting services in the surrounding areas.

State Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation Committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal said preliminary investigations by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) found the tower served as a ‘collector’ linking eight other transmission towers.

The affected towers are located in Kampung Gesing, Sungai Ruan, Kampung Jelu, Bukit Pampong, Kampung Chendra Chinchin, Kampung Tanjung Putus, Kampung Temau and Kampung Gali Hilir.

“Due to this act of vandalism, many components were damaged and are no longer functional, requiring complete replacement depending on stock availability.

“As an interim measure, CelcomDigi is working to reactivate the damaged towers in stages,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Fadzli also urged the public to cooperate with authorities and promptly report any suspicious activity near telecommunication towers to help prevent similar incidents. — Bernama