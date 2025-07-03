ROME, July 3 — Malaysia remains committed to the principles of free and open trade as the core to inclusive, sustainable and resilient economic growth.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that in an increasingly challenging global landscape, international stability and peace are an important foundation for economic prosperity as well as cross-border synergy opportunities that the business community must fully exploit.

He said the commitment was conveyed when he and Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani chaired the Malaysia-Italy Economic Partnership Roundtable session here yesterday.

The session brought together more than 100 companies from both countries, covering the manufacturing, services and trade sectors, as well as industry agencies and organisations.

“This session reflects a shared commitment to strengthen trade relations and open up wider strategic investment space between Malaysia and Italy,” said Anwar.

According to the prime minister, this session also strengthened the confidence of Italian industry players in Malaysia’s openness policy, efficient governance and economic competitiveness.

He said the active participation of leading companies highlights the potential for higher-impact bilateral cooperation, centred on added value, innovation and mutual interests.

It opens up broad prospects in strategic sectors such as renewable energy, carbon capture and storage technology, defence, digital economy, aerospace and high-tech industries, key areas that are pillars of the country’s economic reform agenda, he added. — Bernama