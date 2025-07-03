JOHOR BARU, July 3 — Two men were killed and 16 others injured in an accident involving a tour bus and two lorries at Kilometre 80.7 of the Southbound North-South Expressway (PLUS) near Ayer Hitam here just after midnight.

Bernama cited Ayer Hitam Fire and Rescue Station chief Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohamad Shamin Mohamed Salikin saying the two victims, both Indonesian nationals, have been identified as Hidirman, 43, and Zulhadi, 44. They died at the scene after being trapped in the wreckage.

He said the station received an emergency call at 12.44am, and a Fire Rescue Tender and Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit with seven personnel from the Ayer Hitam and Yong Peng stations were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the rescue team found that the incident involved a tour bus, a tow truck, and a tanker lorry.

“Two bus passengers were found trapped and pronounced dead at the scene, while 16 others were injured, including the bus driver. Another 28 individuals were reported to be unharmed,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Shamin added that the injured victims were sent to hospital for further treatment, and the operation concluded entirely at 3.03am.