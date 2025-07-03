KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Express bus and tour bus passengers can file a complaint directly to the Road Transport Department (JPJ) via the MyJPJ application if the safety belt at their seat has a problem and is not working.

Kuala Lumpur JPJ director Hamidi Adam said the complaint, which has to be accompanied by photo or video evidence and details of the bus journey to facilitate the investigation, can also be sent via email.

He said it is the responsibility of bus drivers to remind their passengers to wear their seat belts before starting the journey.

“This is to improve the level of public transport safety and to reduce the risk of serious injury or death in accidents such as those involving express buses,” he told a press conference during a special seat belt operation for express buses and tour buses at the Gombak Toll Plaza last night.

Commenting on the operation, he said a total of 23 express bus passengers were issued compounds for not wearing seat belts, involving 20 locals and three foreigners.

Hamidi said the excuse given by most of the passengers who were compounded was that they did not know that they had to wear the seat belt while travelling on a bus.

He said notices were also issued to two express bus drivers for driving in the right lane and the vehicles not having functioning emergency doors.

“A total of 41 express buses and three tour buses were inspected in the operation that began at 8pm yesterday and ended at midnight,” he said.

He said that safety in public transportation is a shared responsibility, and that compliance with the law is not merely a regulatory obligation but a reflection of our commitment to valuing human life.

“All quarters, whether they are passengers, operators or the enforcement, need to work together in creating a safe and disciplined transport system,” he said.

Wearing seat belts has been made mandatory for all passengers of express and tour buses since July 1. — Bernama