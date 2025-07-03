KOTA BARU, July 3 — The Kelantan government is taking seriously the issue of high iron (Fe) and manganese (Mn) levels in the state’s groundwater, said Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohamed Fadzli Hassan.

He said the government is ready to work with the Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) to examine the levels of these substances, which may be harmful to people’s health.

“We are taking this matter seriously and will assess the levels to determine whether they pose a health hazard. If they do, immediate action will be taken with the assistance of JKNK.

“Syarikat Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) has tried its best to improve water quality and has taken various steps to upgrade its services, while much progress has been achieved, several issues are still being addressed,” he told reporters here yesterday.

He was responding to a media report that around 600,000 Kelantan residents who rely on wells and boreholes may face long-term health issues due to the high Fe and Mn content in the groundwater. — Bernama