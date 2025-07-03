ROME, July 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is on a three-day working visit to Italy, took the opportunity to meet with members of the Muslim community here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, he held discussions with Comunita Religiosa Islamica Italiana (COREIS) vice-president Imam Yahya Pallavicini and Islamic Cultural Centre of Italy-Grand Mosque of Rome secretary-general Abdellah Redouane.

Anwar said the session provided a platform to exchange views on strengthening the development of the ummah, including addressing Islamophobia through wisdom and diplomacy.

“I reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to promoting Islam that upholds moderation, tolerance and harmony through education, dakwah and international collaboration, with the Muslim community in Italy,” he said after the meeting.

As a symbol of goodwill and the sharing of knowledge, Anwar also presented contributions to the Muslim community in Rome, including a special edition of the Quran and 10 Italian-translated copies.

Italy is home to an estimated 2.7 million Muslims.

Meanwhile, Anwar expressed his appreciation to translator Andrea Fais and publisher Stefano Bonilauri for their efforts in translating his book The Asian Renaissance into Italian.

“This work, published more than two decades ago, presents a broad vision of the revival of the Asian civilisation through the values of knowledge, culture, openness and justice, as a response to global imbalances and the dominance of Western narratives.

“I deeply appreciate the dedication of these Italian scholars in translating the book, which allows key ideas on democracy and values-driven development to be widely shared and understood across the international community,” the prime minister said.

Anwar also said that the initiative was more than just a translation effort — it served as a bridge for thought and understanding between East and West in a divided global landscape.

“May this work continue to inspire efforts to champion the universal values of humanity, knowledge and justice,” he added. — Bernama