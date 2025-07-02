MIRI, July 2 — Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas yesterday began a three-day journey by road to Bario, aimed at gaining firsthand insight into the condition of existing road infrastructure in the interior, particularly the logging roads that serve as the main access routes for rural communities.



Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring), Datuk Gerawat Gala, who accompanied the Deputy Premier, said the visit was vital in evaluating the need for road repairs, maintenance or upgrades to improve safety and ease of travel for residents in these remote areas.





“I hope this visit will provide a clearer picture of the challenges faced on the ground, and help the relevant authorities plan more effective strategies for the development of this area,” he said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page yesterday.According to Gerawat, the entourage departed from Miri at around 7.45am, making several scheduled stops along the way to engage with villagers and local leaders.One of the first stops was in Long Suling, before continuing the journey to Long Segah Selaan. Along the way, the group also paused briefly at the Long San bridge – a vital link for residents in the Baram region crossing the Baram River en route to Miri.“The Long San bridge is a crucial piece of infrastructure. There is no alternative route available and any damage to the bridge would severely disrupt travel for the local population,” said Gerawat.After covering a distance of 261 kilometres, the convoy reached Long Segah at around 4.30pm, where they were warmly welcomed by community leaders from the area.Also part of the visit were Baram MP Datuk Anyi Ngau and Telang Usan assemblyman Dato Dennis Ngau. — The Borneo Post