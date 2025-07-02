KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — As announced last week, public transport users in the Klang Valley can now renew their Rapid KL My50 Travel Pass via Touch ‘n Go eWallet (TNG eWallet). This means there’s no need to queue to renew over the counter and you don’t need to use your physical MyKad (NRIC).

Available starting July 1, Malaysian commuters can renew the My50 Travel Pass conveniently using their smartphone and tap using the Touch ‘n Go card.

What do you need?

To renew your Rapid KL My50 Travel Pass, you’ll need the following

Smartphone with NFC functionality Verified Touch ‘n Go eWallet (completed eKYC to verify you’re a Malaysian) Enhanced Touch ‘n Go Card with NFC (Buy Online) or Touch ‘n Go Charm

Step-by-step: How to purchase or renew My50 Travel Pass via Touch ‘n Go eWallet

How to find Travel Pass in TNG eWallet

1. If you haven’t already, link your Enhanced TNG Card to your TNG eWallet (Tap on Cards to proceed)

2. To purchase/renew the My50 Travel Pass, go to the Travel Pass section. To do so, tap on MORE under Favourites, then look for Travel Pass

3. Next, you’ll need to allow TNG eWallet to exchange personal data with the Travel Pass app

How to buy and renew My50 Travel Pass on TNG eWallet

4. In the Travel Pass mini-app, tap on “Add Card” to link the card for your My50 Travel pass (only supported TNG cards/charms will be available)

5. Tap the selected TNG card to your phone’s NFC reader

6. Select the date for activation (Default is today’s date)

7. Confirm and Pay RM50 from your eWallet balance

8. Tap the selected TNG card again to activate the pass and you should be good to go

Things that you should know

This renewal feature via TNG eWallet isn’t mandatory and it is an extra renewal option to provide convenience to regular public transport users.

For those who don’t have an NFC-compatible smartphone or prefer to continue using the MyKad for the My50 Travel Pass, not to worry. You can still continue to renew the My50 Travel Pass on your MyKad over at the counter as usual.

The My50 Travel Pass provides 30-day of unlimited rides on MRT, LRT, BRT, Monorail as well as Rapid KL Buses and Feeder Buses in the Klang Valley. This is a benefit for Malaysians only and that’s why the Travel Pass feature is only for verified TNG eWallet Malaysian users.

Take note that the Travel Pass renewal on TNG eWallet is only for users aged 12 years old and above with a valid MyKad. For students below 12 years old, you can still purchase or renew the My50 pass at Rapid KL counters.

Only one active Travel Pass is allowed per Malaysian. This means you can only activate one Enhanced TNG card or TNG Charm at any given time. If you have an existing active Travel Pass on your MyKad, you’ll have to wait until it expires before you can activate on your desired TNG card.

Once purchased, the My50 Travel Pass is non-refundable and non-transferable. You can renew the My50 Travel Pass at any time after the current 30-day cycle ends but take note that the new pass will start on the day of activation.

If you’ve lost your TNG card with the My50 Travel Pass activated, you’ll need to terminate the lost card via the TNG Portal. Once the TNG card is terminated successfully, you can purchase and activate a new My50 Travel Pass and activate it on your new TNG card. — SoyaCincau