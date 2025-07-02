KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — A security guard and two of his family members were charged at the Baling Sessions Court yesterday with various offences, including rape and concealing the crime.

The main accused, who is the victim’s stepfather, pleaded guilty when the charges were read before Judge Najwa Che Mat.

He is accused of raping the victim at a house in Kampung Tanjung Merbau, Pulai, at around 4pm on June 24.

The 49-year-old was charged with committing the offence against a female relative, in violation of legal, religious and customary prohibitions.

The charge falls under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code, which carries a sentence of between eight- and 30-years’ imprisonment and at least 10 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Amirul Halimi Md Salleh led the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Masniah Dolah from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK).

The court allowed bail at RM30,000 and set August 10 for submission of the victim’s medical report.

The security guard also faces a separate charge for possessing obscene materials.

He was accused of having obscene images and videos on his mobile phone while in police custody at the Baling district police headquarters at 3.40pm on June 27.

For this, he was charged under Section 292(a) of the Penal Code, which provides for a sentence of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 months in prison, starting from the date of his arrest.

In the same proceedings, the victim’s 17-year-old biological brother also pleaded guilty to a charge of raping his sister at the same house around 10am on June 15.

He was charged under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code and faces between eight- and 30-years’ jail and at least 10 strokes of the cane, if convicted. The court fixed October 30 for the submission of a social report and granted bail at RM4,000.

According to the case facts, the victim had been raped by both her stepfather and brother since the age of 11.

Meanwhile, the victim’s biological mother, 45, was also charged with failing to report the sexual offences involving her daughter to the police.

According to the charge sheet, the woman, who works as a shop assistant, had reasonable grounds to believe a sexual offence had occurred against her daughter but failed to lodge a report with any police officer.

The offence was allegedly committed at 10am on July 24 last year at a secondary school in Jalan Baling.

She was charged under Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a fine of up to RM5,000 upon conviction.

She pleaded guilty and was fined RM2,000, with the alternative of eight months’ imprisonment if she fails to pay the fine.