KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — A man reportedly abandoned his Honda City at the 14.0km mark of the Second Penang Bridge heading towards Batu Kawan, before allegedly falling into the sea earlier this morning.

According to The New Straits Times, Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant operations director John Sagun Francis said they received a distress call regarding the incident from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency at 4.23am.

The rescue operation involved personnel from the Bayan Baru Fire and Rescue Station, with support from the Water Rescue Unit of the Bagan Jermal station.

“The SAR operation is being coordinated by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency with support from JBPM, the Marine Police and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), using a rescue boat and other logistical resources.

“The search area has been divided into four sectors, focusing on where the victim was believed to have fallen using a water surface searching method,” he reportedly said.

The victim has yet to be found, and a search and rescue (SAR) operation is ongoing at the scene.