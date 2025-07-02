JASIN, July 2 — Online scams in Melaka have racked up losses amounting to RM39 million across 1,159 cases from January until July 1.

Deputy State Exco for Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communication Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem, said police reports from the Melaka Contingent Headquarters showed that the highest losses stemmed from fraudulent online investment schemes.

“Based on the reports received, some cases recorded losses exceeding RM1 million, with victims lured by promises of high returns. Even professionals have not been spared,” he said.

“Despite continuous awareness efforts, many still fall for the syndicates’ sweet promises of quick returns and high profits.

“This reflects not only greed and irrationality but also a lack of understanding about the nature of cyber fraud,” he told reporters after launching the Jasin Cybercrime and Infra Communication Safety Awareness Campaign.

The event was also attended by Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) head of Regional and State Coordination Datuk Mohd Shafie Harun.

Organised by MCMC in collaboration with Melaka police, the programme was held in conjunction with the Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat initiative for the Bemban state constituency.

Mohd Noor Helmy said the state government, MCMC and the police are stepping up cybersecurity education to raise public awareness of increasingly sophisticated scam tactics.

He warned that cybercrime and financial fraud continue to rise each year, posing a serious threat to public safety and the state’s economy.

Criminals, he added, are becoming increasingly sophisticated, employing tactics such as fake calls, scam messages, phishing links and impersonating government officials.

Meanwhile, Zulkairi said 650 cybercrime-related arrests have been made in the state so far this year.

In response to the growing threat, he said Melaka police have taken the initiative to hold awareness forums to educate the public on the dangers of cybercrime and how to protect themselves.

“These programmes help the public understand the modus operandi of cybercriminals, recognise the signs of digital fraud and identify official channels for verification and reporting.

“Besides fake investment schemes, other commonly reported scams include undelivered online purchases, phishing websites and fraudulent wedding invitation links designed to steal personal information,” he added. — Bernama