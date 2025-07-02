PUTRAJAYA, July 2 — The Cabinet did not deliberate in detail on the appointment of a new Chief Justice during its meeting today, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

Responding to a question at his weekly press conference, Fahmi clarified that the matter was only briefly mentioned, with reference made to remarks by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the monthly assembly of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) on Monday.

The Cabinet meeting earlier in the day was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, as the prime minister is currently on a week-long working visit to Italy, France and Brazil.

“It was not discussed in depth, just a mention of what the prime minister said during the JPM monthly gathering recently. That was all that was discussed,” Fahmi said.

Today marked the official retirement of Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, who stepped down upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 66 for judges.

During his speech on Monday, Anwar stressed that judicial appointments and service extensions for top civil servants, including judges, are not automatic and must adhere to constitutional procedures.

He also reiterated his commitment to judicial independence, stating that he had never interfered in matters related to judicial appointments.

Anwar cautioned that politicising the appointment or extension of judges could erode public trust in the judiciary.

In recent weeks, calls have been made by members of the legal fraternity to extend Tengku Maimun’s tenure, including from former Malaysian Bar president Christopher Leong and Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh.