SEPANG, July 2 — A farmer pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of posting offensive comments on Facebook in February this year.

Mohammad Faisal Mohd Yusof, 37, entered the plea when the charge was read before Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman.

He was charged with knowingly posting and initiating the transmission of offensive comments via the Facebook account ‘Mohd Faisal Yusop’ with intent to annoy others.

The post was allegedly uploaded at 12.40 am on Feb 9 and came to the attention of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) at around 1.40 pm the same day at MCMC Tower 1, Jalan Impact, Cyber 6, Cyberjaya.

The charge, framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and punishable under Section 233 (3) of the law, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both, upon conviction.

MCMC deputy public prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab proposed bail of RM15,000 with one surety, citing the accused’s failure to attend the case mention on April 30, which resulted in a warrant of arrest being issued.

However, the single father, who is unrepresented, pleaded for a lower bail amount, saying he had no fixed income and was supporting three children as well as his parents.

Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman set bail at RM7,000 with one surety, and fixed Aug 8 for mention. — Bernama