IPOH, July 2 — Two men were killed after the four-wheel-drive vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a fertiliser-laden lorry at KM253 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) southbound near Kuala Kangsar early this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the 25-year-old driver and his 22-year-old passenger were trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.



He said the department received a distress call at 5.51am, after which a team from the Meru Raya Fire and Rescue Station, assisted by the Kuala Kangsar station, rushed to the scene."Firefighters conducted a size-up and applied the SAVER concept (Systematic Approach for Victim Extraction and Rescue) to extricate both trapped victims," he said in a statement.Sabarodzi said the bodies were handed over to the police for further action, and the operation ended about two hours later. — Bernama