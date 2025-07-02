ALOR SETAR, July 2 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will be using undercover enforcement tactics to detect express and tour bus drivers and passengers who fail to wear seatbelts.

JPJ Kedah director Stien Van Lutam said the tactic enables immediate compound action to be taken against drivers and passengers who fail to comply with seatbelt regulations.

“Our enforcement is not limited to roadblocks or checks at bus terminals and rest stops. Through undercover operations, if drivers or passengers are found not wearing seatbelts – and there is visual evidence – a compound will be issued,” he said.

“The use of seatbelts is ultimately for one’s own safety. In the event of an accident, we want to prevent passengers from being thrown from their seats due to not wearing a seatbelt.

He said this during a seatbelt enforcement operation targeting express and tour buses at the Alor Setar Toll Plaza (northbound) yesterday.

During the operation, which began around 4.30pm, a total of 18 express and tour buses were inspected. Sixteen compound notices and two warnings were issued to passengers for not wearing seatbelts.

He added that inspections also revealed that many seatbelts on the buses were not functioning properly, and JPJ will continue to collaborate with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and other relevant agencies to carry out similar operations periodically.

“This is a matter of safety. I urge bus operators to ensure that proper seatbelt facilities are available and in good working condition. In many cases, seatbelts are present on the seats, but they’re damaged or unusable and that’s unfair when enforcement is being carried out, but the facilities are inadequate.

Starting yesterday, JPJ began full enforcement of seatbelt use for drivers and all passengers of express and tour buses, in line with the Motor Vehicles (Seat Belts and Child Restraint Systems) Regulations 1978 Amendment (2008). — Bernama