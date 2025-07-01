HULU LANGAT, July 1 — The Selangor government will engage legal and technical experts to develop a new policy framework aimed at preventing future incidents like the gas pipeline fire that occurred in Putra Heights three months ago.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the move is part of a learning process and a necessary follow-up action in response to the incident that happened on April 1.

“This is one of the terms of reference, or duties, of that special committee, which will look into legal frameworks that can be enforced.

“The legal aspects can take various forms. It could be by-laws, new terms and conditions under the One-Stop Centre (OSC), state enactments, or even federal-level legislation.”

Amirudin made the remarks after witnessing the signing of two memoranda of cooperation with three strategic partners - Universiti Selangor, the Selangor Technical Skills Development Centre (STDC), and Central Spectrum (M) Sdn Bhd (CSSB) - to strengthen efforts in developing the state’s water industry ecosystem.

Yesterday, Amirudin announced that Selangor would establish a special committee to assess the full investigation report of the incident and draft long-term preventive measures, including proposing new regulations to ensure similar incidents do not recur.

The committee will include representatives from the state and federal governments, Petronas, and relevant technical agencies. — Bernama