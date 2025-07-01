KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) customers can now scrutinise their electricity usage with a new and more detailed bill format following the implementation of a new electricity tariff structure recently announced by the Energy Commission.

The government approved the new structure under the Incentive-Based Regulation (IBR) mechanism under Section 26 of the Electricity Supply Act 1990.

According to the official myTNB website, customers will receive bills that include a breakdown of three main components: Generation Charge, Network Charge, and Retail Charge. This approach aims to enhance transparency and help users better understand the structure of their electricity bills.

“The Generation Charge covers fuel costs, generation capacity, and global fuel price adjustments. The Network Charge involves operational costs for transmission and supply system maintenance, while the Retail Charge includes customer service, billing, and account management costs,” the website said.

This more detailed billing format is designed to enhance transparency and enable consumers to understand the structure of their electricity charges clearly.

“This information allows TNB customers to analyse every sen spent and make smarter daily energy management decisions,” the website added.

In July, customers will receive a transitional bill reflecting two sets of usage charges for different periods: up to June 30, 2025 (calculated under the old tariff) and from July 1, 2025 (based on the new tariff structure).

“The July 2025 transitional bill will be available within 24 hours via the myTNB app and portal, while printed bills will be delivered within seven working days from the meter reading date,” the website said.

To ensure transparency and clarity for customers, TNB will distribute a meter reader verification slip as proof that a reading has been conducted.

Beginning August 2025, customers will receive electricity bills that provide a detailed breakdown of charges according to the new structure.

Additionally, to help users adapt to the changes, TNB has provided an online Electricity Bill Calculator on its official myTNB website, allowing customers to estimate their bills based on usage and the new tariff rates.

For more information, visit the official portal at www.mytnb.com.my/tariff or contact the TNB CareLine at 1300-88-5454 or visit any Kedai Tenaga branch nationwide. — Bernama