KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Traffic on the North-South Expressway near KM265, about 4km after the Menora Tunnel, has resumed after bomb disposal teams safely detonated a suspected explosive yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin confirmed the route is now safe.

“Yes, it’s safe to pass through,” he said when contacted by Harian Metro last night.

The object, identified as an 81mm mortar bomb from the Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) category, was discovered around 9.30am during landscaping works.

A supervisor alerted highway patrol officers, and a police report was lodged at Jelapang police station at 12.15pm.

The Perak police bomb squad, assisted by its Ipoh district counterpart, carried out a high-order electrical detonation.

“The bomb was intact and safely destroyed without any loss of life or property,” said Noor Hisam.

The discovery prompted a temporary closure of both northbound and southbound lanes between Kuala Kangsar and Ipoh, causing a 15km jam.

All lanes were reopened by 3.44pm, according to PLUS Malaysia Berhad.