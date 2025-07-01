PUTRAJAYA, July 1 — Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat today said she had “no regrets” throughout the six years leading Malaysia’s judiciary, and said it was not an issue that she was not given a six-month extension.

Today was her last official day in court, as she will be retiring tomorrow when she reaches the age of 66, the mandatory retirement age for judges.

When met briefly by reporters as she said her farewell to court staff at the Palace of Justice, Tengku Maimun was asked about her greatest regret.

“No regrets, no regrets. It has been a great privilege and honour to serve as the 16th Chief Justice of the Malaysian judiciary. And Alhamdulillah, I think Allah has blessed my affairs.

“Because throughout these six years, things have been easy relatively. So I think that is all because of the grace and blessings of Allah,” she said.

When asked if she was sad that her tenure had not been extended by six months, Tengku Maimun said: “No, not really. Because you know what? Because I think being a Chief Justice was never my dream.”

“So when it’s not your dream to be whatever, and you are in that position for six years, and I have completed that term, whether I have achieved anything great or not, as I was saying, it isn’t up to me to say.

“But all I can say is that I have served six years, exactly six years, from May 2, 2019, one day less than six years, until July 1, 2025, in good health, and I think that itself is a blessing.

“And no regrets, because of the fact that I have completed my term as a Chief Justice.

“So the fact that I have not been extended for another six months, that’s no issue. No issue at all. Six months is not significant compared to the six years,” she said.

Tengku Maimun also expressed hope that her would-be successor and judges would continue her legacy, acknowledging the positive feedback she had received in the days leading up to her retirement.

“I think to an extent I have been able to restore public confidence in the judiciary,” she said, basing this on public feedback in recent months and appreciation speeches this morning by lawyers in court.

“So my hope and my prayer is that that legacy will be continued by whoever succeeds me, particularly and of course by all judges who remain in office,” she said.

Earlier, when asked about the most important judgments that she has delivered, she did not specify them, but said there were a few and that these were the ones “that have attracted so much public comment or criticism”.

She also took the opportunity to thank the Malaysian Bar and also the lawyers throughout Malaysia for their strong support, noting that the judiciary’s strength depends on the Bar’s strength.

Court staff bids farewell to Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, who will be retiring tomorrow, at the Palace of Justice July 1, 2025. — Picture by Ida Lim

In a simple farewell ceremony lasting no more than half an hour, Tengku Maimun arrived at the Palace of Justice’s lobby shortly before 5pm, where she shook hands with judicial staff and also stopped to take photographs with some of them.

After a prayer was recited, Tengku Maimun then left the Palace of Justice lobby to roaring applause from the judicial staff gathered.

Cries of “Thank you, Tun!” were also heard as she exited the lobby.