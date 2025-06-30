KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The first driverless trains for the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link was unveiled today and will begin testing at a new S$800 million (RM2.6 billion) facility in Tuas starting July.

The new four-car train, measuring 76.5 metres in length, was introduced today at the Singapore Rail Test Centre (SRTC) in the presence of top transport officials from both countries, The Straits Times reported

Singapore’s Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow, Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke, and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi attended the commemorative event.

Datuk Khairil Anwar Ahmad, chairman of RTS Operations (RTSO), said the rail link represents not just an engineering feat but a deepening of Malaysia-Singapore ties.

RTSO, a joint venture between Singapore’s SMRT and Malaysia’s Prasarana, is overseeing the construction and eventual operation of the rail system.

As of today, the overall installation of systems for the RTS Link is 56 per cent complete, including the laying of tracks and the installation of the power system that will run the trains.

Track installation is expected to be finished by the end of July, according to RTSO.

All eight RTS Link trains are being built by China’s CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive and each train can carry an optimal load of 607 passengers, or a maximum of 1,087.

Each train car is equipped with 32 seats, including four foldable ones to accommodate wheelchairs, prams, or luggage.

The trains are fitted with a hearing induction loop system that transmits public announcements directly to hearing aids, a first for both countries’ rail systems.

Passengers can activate an emergency call button or manually open the doors using red hatches connected to the control centre, which only function when the train is stationary.

Only doors facing the emergency walkway along the RTS Link’s elevated and tunnelled track can be opened during an emergency.

Other safety features include smoke and fire detectors, as well as windows that can be opened to let in fresh air.

Testing at SRTC will focus on ensuring that the trains integrate smoothly with systems like signalling and platform screen doors, and is expected to conclude in late 2025.

After Tuas testing, the train will undergo service simulation trials between Woodlands North in Singapore and Bukit Chagar in Johor until the third quarter of 2026.

Four more trains are now being assembled at CRRC’s facility in Batu Gajah, Perak, while the remaining three will follow later.

Once ready, the seven remaining trains will be sent directly to Johor Baru’s Wadi Hana depot for further testing before the RTS Link opens.

When operational, the trains will travel at speeds of up to 80kph and transport up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction over the 4km route.