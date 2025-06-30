KOTA KINABALU, June 30 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) will use three approaches to ensure the smooth running of Op Kesan 4.0, in conjunction with the implementation of the Sales Tax review and expanded scope of the Service Tax tomorrow.

Its minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said it includes implementing the data collection of prices and service charge by ministry price monitoring officers.

“The data will from the basis of comparing prices and service charges before and after the Sales and Service Tax (SST) rate review,” he said at a media conference after an engagement session with a Sabah small and micro traders here today.

He said the standard operating procedure for managing complaints on charges, prices and supplies was a good approach in ensuring the operation achieved its objectives, adding that the ministry would take stern action against traders who raised prices indiscriminately, including fines of up to RM100,000 or three years’ jail or both for individuals and fines of RM500,000 for companies.

On Op Kesan 4.0, he said that it was under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and its focus was to ensure traders do not take advantage by raising prices of items and services unreasonably, and in violation of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

The enforcement scope includes goods and services involved in the SST rate review, including monitoring of goods not involved in the review, such as basic necessities, he added. — Bernama