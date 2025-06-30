PUTRAJAYA, June 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to undertake an official visit to three countries, namely Italy, France, and Brazil, from tomorrow until July 7, which will include his participation at the 17th BRICS Summit.

Senior press secretary to the Prime Minister, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, said the visits to these major economic hubs — Rome, Paris, and Rio de Janeiro — aim to strengthen Malaysia’s diplomatic ties and trade relations with the respective nations.

He said these three markets collectively recorded bilateral trade valued at RM50.91 billion (USD11.14 billion) last year.

“The visits present opportunities for rapid growth in sectors such as the economy, culture, technology, and education,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Daily Briefing today.

In Italy, according to Tunku Nashrul, the Prime Minister is slated to hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni to advance economic cooperation and pioneer joint cultural initiatives.

A Business Roundtable will convene industry leaders from both countries, while dialogues with local Muslim community leaders and meetings with the Malaysian diaspora will highlight people-to-people connections and showcase Malaysian talent in Europe.

In France, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with President Emmanuel Macron, with discussions focusing on trade, technology, and education.

“In addition to the roundtable with France’s industrial giants, the Prime Minister will engage with local Muslim leaders, meet Malaysian citizens in France, and deliver a public lecture at Sorbonne University on July 4,” said Tunku Nashrul.

He said from July 5 to 7, the Prime Minister will be in Rio de Janeiro to attend the 17th BRICS Summit upon invitation from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“Malaysia’s role as a BRICS Partner Country and Asean Chair for 2025 will emphasise the importance of multilateralism based on law, governance of artificial intelligence, climate action, and global health, representing the aspirations of over 650 million Asean citizens,” said Tunku Nashrul.

Tunku Nashrul said the Prime Minister will be accompanied by a business delegation including major Malaysian corporations and innovative enterprises.

“Some companies already have operations or business interests in Italy, France, or Brazil, while others are exploring new investment opportunities to expand their global networks.

“This synergy ensures that government-to-government (G2G) negotiations are supported by business-to-business (B2B) collaborations, driving market expansion, strengthening existing operations, and solidifying Malaysia’s strategic position in these regions,” he explained.

Tunku Nashrul also highlighted that the management of the business delegation falls under the purview of the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), which oversees investment, trade, and industrial affairs, with the Prime Minister’s approval.

“This is a standard practice involving the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), which facilitate industry players and companies in forming investments or joint ventures through Business Roundtable meetings with leaders of the visited countries’ industries,” he said.

Among the business delegates joining the visits are Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), Khazanah Nasional Berhad, Sunway, and Maybank.

The Prime Minister and his delegation are expected to return home on July 9 and will proceed to attend the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur on the same day.

“The Madani Government places great hopes on this series of meetings in Rome, Paris, and Rio de Janeiro to deepen friendships, boost trade, and unlock new opportunities for the prosperity of Malaysians and all Asean citizens,” Tunku Nashrul said.

“The Prime Minister also requests the heartfelt prayers and strong support of Malaysians for smooth negotiations and outcomes that will truly benefit all segments of society,” he added. — Bernama