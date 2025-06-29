SANDAKAN, June 29 — The Sandakan Municipal Council has ramped up efforts to tackle the town’s stray dog population, capturing more than 600 dogs in recent operations.

However, the sudden success has created a new crisis.

The influx has overwhelmed the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Sandakan shelter, which is now operating far beyond its capacity and urgently calling for help.

Many of the captured dogs require immediate health checks, quarantine and medical treatment, but the shelter lacks adequate facilities, medicine and volunteer veterinarians.

Without proper care, there is an increased risk of disease outbreaks, which could force the authorities to resort to mass culling.

Overcrowding has made the situation worse. Shelter operators say they need to quickly build more kennels to separate the animals and prevent the spread of contagious diseases, which pose risks to both the dogs and volunteers.

In the short term, the SPCA Sandakan is appealing for donations of food, medicine and building materials. Volunteers are also needed to help with feeding, cleaning and daily maintenance.

Animal welfare groups stress that this crisis shows the need for a more sustainable approach. A proven method, used successfully in countries like Turkiye, involves catching, neutering and ear-tagging stray dogs to keep the population under control.

Cooperation between the Sabah State Veterinary Services Department and local animal welfare organisations is key to ensuring that stray management is both effective and humane.

Community involvement in tracking and reporting strays could also help gather data to improve future measures.

Animal advocate Remy Majangkim urged the community to remember that stray animals rely entirely on human compassion.

“The creators do not make mistakes in their creations; rather, it is we who often ignore their existence and plight,” Remy said recently.

He added that every contribution counts — whether it is through donations, volunteering, or simply raising awareness.

“Together, we can create a safer, healthier future for Sandakan’s stray dogs,” he said.

For donations or volunteer opportunities, the public can contact SPCA Sandakan directly. — The Borneo Post





